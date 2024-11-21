NFL News: Jared Goff demands more from Lions, sends strong warning ahead of Super Bowl push

Jared Goff sent a strong message to demand better results and fulfill the goal of playing in the Super Bowl with the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL season.

The Detroit Lions lead the NFC North and maintain a high level in the 2024 NFL season, but it is always a good time to raise the bar in the fight to play in the Super Bowl. That’s what Jared Goff said in his pregame remarks before Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In NFL Week 11, the Lions thrashed the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6, with Goff passing for four touchdowns. However, the Detroit quarterback knows that there is still much more to offer, and at the same time, he can set an even higher objective for the rest of the season, which has already surpassed its halfway point.

It seems hard to demand better results with a 9-1 record and an eight-game winning streak. As if that weren’t enough, the Lions have the league’s best offense and fourth-best defense. Needless to say, Goff’s words are focused on an implicit goal: winning the Super Bowl.

Goff’s demanding statements to the Lions

“We know what our potential can be. So it becomes a waste if you’re not trying to reach for perfection, strive for that. It’s really never attainable what you are going for but we got a group of guys that are so dang talented and are such hard workers and want that greatness,” Goff firmly warned in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

Jared Goff, quarterback of the Detroit Lions

Lions lead the NFL in points scored

The 52 points scored in the big win over the Jaguars left Detroit as the league’s leading team in points scored, with 336. At the same time, the Lions average 32.3 points per game and have the fifth-best mark in the last 25 seasons.

How many Super Bowls have the Detroit Lions played?

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl in their history, so this season is a great opportunity for them to do so for the first time. The final game of the NFL season will be played at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, 9 February, 2025, and Goff wants to be there no matter what.

Lions look to continue making history

The Detroit franchise has four NFL titles won in the pre-Super Bowl era, winning the last one in 1957. In last season’s playoffs, the Lions reached a conference final after 67 years, having won the division title after two decades. This season looks to be the ideal time to continue their quest to write great history.

