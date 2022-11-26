In the wake of a poor start to the Qatar 2022 group stage, many wonder whether Lionel Messi and Argentina can still qualify for the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina head into a crucial game against Mexico aiming to get themselves out of the hole they're in. A shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their Qatar 2022 debut put Lionel Messi and company in a tough spot in Group C.

Poland's victory over the Asian team early on Satuday also put some pressure on Lionel Scaloni's men, who now have to get themselves back on their feet after a disappointing start to the FIFA World Cup.

The reigning Copa America champions, who arrived in Qatar as one of the strongest contenders, now have work to do. Fortunately, they still control their own destiny to remain alive in this competition.

What Argentina need to qualify in the 2022 World Cup

Argentina can still qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup, and depend on themselves to do so. What do they need? By winning their next two games, La Albiceleste would clinch a spot in the round of 16.

If Argentina draw against Mexico, they'd need to defeat Poland, scoring as much as possible while conceding as few as possible to have the edge in the tiebreaker. Meanwhile, a defeat would eliminate Argentina from the World Cup. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.