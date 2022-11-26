Argentina and Mexico were facing each other in a vital match for their future in the tournament. And nobody wanted to miss it. Here, check out how many people were in the stands at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina and Mexico faced each other in the second round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at Lusail Stadium, with La Albiceleste taking the win. It’s known that both teams have the two of the most passionate fans in the world, and the atmosphere at the stadium was proof of that.

While it was expected that at least 1 million fans would go to Qatar, the country has been struggling to fill the stadiums in some matches. There have been many empty seats, and FIFA and organizers have decided to even let the gates open for fans to watch the game.

However, that was not the case with the match between Argentina and Mexico. It was a crucial match for both teams, and, of course, neither Mexican nor Argentinian fans would have missed it. Here, check out how many people attended.

What was the attendance for Argentina vs Mexico in Qatar 2022?

The attendance for the group stage match between Argentina and Mexico was 88,966 fans. It’s the highest of the tournament so far. It’s also the highest at a men's World Cup since 94,194 at the 1994 final in the US, according to journalist Job Harris.

The rivalry between Mexico and Argentina has grown with every World Cup. La Albiceleste has dominated El Tri with four wins out of four. Fans of both teams were involved in some altercations and fights before the match.

