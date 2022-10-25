Doha will receive millions of fans this November for the FIFA World Cup. Even though most venues are close to each other, the al Bayt stadium is the furthest of all of them, so here is how you can get there quick.

Qatar 2022 is near and of course all the fans are excited to go to the tournament. Unfortunately, the Al Bayt Stadium is pretty far from all the rest of the seven FIFA World Cup venues, so here is an explanation to get there as fast as possible.

A total of eight stadiums will be available to play all the FIFA World Cup this November. There should be no problem to move between venues as some fans will attend to more than one game per day.

Al Bayt Stadium is a pure reflect of Qatar's culture. It will hold the first game of the tournament and of course it won't have a seat available, but there are too much questions about how to get to the furthest venue in the competition.

Al Bayt Stadium: How to get to the furthest FIFA World Cup venue?

Al Bayt Stadium is the only venue that could be considered far from all the other seven, which are near from each other. This is one of the most important venues as it will host the first game of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador.

This venue is nearly 30 miles away from Doha's center. In car, it is necessary to take a huge avenue like Al Khor Coastal Rd. to get there and at least is a 50 minute trip.

But of course not all the fans will take cars to go all the way to Al Bayt Stadium as it could be a very expensive trip. That's why there's another (and cheaper) option to get there.

Doha's metro system is the easiest way to go to Al Bayt Stadium. Fans must go into the red line and end their trip at Lusail QNB station. From there, FIFA will put shuttle busses for a 30 minute journey and once it ends, people must walk for around six minutes to get to the venue.

Al Bayt Stadium Schedule for Qatar 2022

Al Bayt Stadium will host nine games through the entire FIFA World Cup, including the opening ceremony and game. It will also have very interesting matches such as England vs USA, Spain vs Germany and one of the two Semi-finals.

Group matches

Qatar vs. Ecuador – Sunday, November 20, 7 PM (Local time) (Group A)

Morocco vs. Croatia – Wednesday, November 23, 1 PM (Local time) (Group F)

England vs. USA – Friday November 25, 10 PM (Local time) (Group B)

Spain vs. Germany – Sunday November 27, 10 PM (Local time) (Group E)

Netherlands vs. Qatar – Tuesday, November 29, 6 PM (Local time) (Group A)

Costa Rica vs- Germany – Thursday, December 1, 10 PM (Local time) (Group E)

Round of 16

1B vs. 2A – Sunday December 4, 10 PM (Local time)

Quarter finals

Match 51 winner vs. match 52 winner – Saturday December 10, 10 PM (Local time)

Semi-finals