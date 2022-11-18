This event seems to be one where there is not much room for new champions based on its history, although the Netherlands are a candidate to break that in Qatar 2022. Here you can learn more about their schedule in the FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands will try to break their long-time curse in Qatar 2022. The FIFA World Cup doesn’t allow new champions as often as other tournaments may, so it will be a tough challenge for them. One thing going their side is the talented roster they have.

Louis van Gaal put together a squad that should be very dangerous in the next month. Virgil Van Dijk appears as the leader of a team that will try to leave past failures behind. They made a step in the right direction by qualifying to the main event after missing out on Russia 2018.

Their path in the UEFA qualifiers wasn’t simple given they had to wait until their last matchday. There, they were in group G with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, and Gibraltar. They finished in the first place with seven wins, two ties and just one loss, so they earned a direct spot to Qatar 2022.

Netherlands’ schedule in Qatar 2022

Luck was involved in the draw for them since they were paired with the national team that everyone wanted to play against in the hosts. In all, the Netherlands were drawn to play in group A with Senegal, Ecuador, and Qatar. If the Dutch perform the way they should, a first place is what they would get.

Their path will start on Monday, November 21 vs Senegal. That doesn’t seem like an easy match for all the good players the Senegalese have, although the absence of Bayern striker Sadio Mané might make it easier. They will continue with Ecuador on Friday, November 25. The first round closes out on Tuesday, November 29 in a clash with Qatar.

Candidates should also project who could be next as long as they don’t lose focus. In this case, they would be facing a team from group B if they qualify to the round of 16. That means the Netherlands could be taking on either England, the United States, Wales, or Iran, depending on their final position in the standings.

