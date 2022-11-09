The 30-year-old Bayern Munich player was forced off of the match against Werder Bremen on Tuesday evening. Mane is reportedly set to miss the 2022 World Cup.

Another major star could be watching the FIFA World Cup from home according to L'Equipe in France. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane had to leave his club’s 6-1 destruction of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday evening.

Mane left only 19 minutes into the match for what is being reported as a tendon issue that would sideline the player for the FIFA World Cup set to kick off in two weeks. Mane is optimistic that he could make the tournament, L'Equipe’s reporting would indicate otherwise.

World Cup rosters are being announced and teams can name their 26-man rosters and alternates in case of serious injury. Here are other top stars set to miss the FIFA World Cup.

Injured stars before the FIFA World Cup

While Mane’s injury has yet to be confirmed officially, Aliou Cisse, head coach of Senegal, will wait until the final minute for his best player. Senegal will name their roster later this week.

The complete list of players set to miss the tournament are:

• Paul Pogba (France)

• N'Golo Kante (France)

• Timo Werner (Germany)

• Diogo Jota (Portugal)

• Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

• Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium)

• Diego Carlos (Brazil)

• Arthur Melo (Brazil)

• Ben Chilwell (England)

• Reece James (England)

• Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona (Mexico)

Players in danger of missing the tournament:

• Sadio Mane (Senegal)

• Paul Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina)

• Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

• Mike Maignan, Raphael Varane (France)

• Florian Wirtz (Germany)

• Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana)

• Sardar Azmoun (Iran)

• Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

• Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia)

• Son Heung-min (South Korea)

• Yann Sommer (Switzerland)

• Ronald Araujo (Uruguay)

• Joe Allen (Wales)