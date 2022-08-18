The first great triumph of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has come before it has even begun with the massive demand for tickets. Along with the United States, it knows the countries that have bought the most tickets for the tournament that begins on November 20.

Qatar 2022: The US, one of the main 'culprits' for 2.4 million World Cup tickets sold so far

A World Cup is an event that dramatically breaks the boundaries of purely sporting events. It is a social and cultural phenomenon, but also an economic one. The latter is evidenced by the massive worldwide demand for tickets for Qatar 2022.

Undoubtedly, the fact that even before the ball has been kicked, which will happen on November 20, there has already been a great victory such as the 2,400,000 tickets sold for the FIFA World Cup shows the convening power of this tournament. And the best thing is that there could be even more success.

With just under 100 days to go, FIFA's official ticket sales phases for Qatar 2022 are not yet over and those fans who are still yearning for tickets still have the chance to purchase them. So, in the following lines you will find out who are the countries that have bought the most tickets for the World Cup.

Top ticket buyers for Qatar 2022

In a statement released through its website and social media, FIFA shared the status of ticket sales for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after the First Come, First Served stage of the third official ticket sales phase was closed.

Thus, in the recently completed sales phase, a total of 520,532 tickets were sold, bringing the total number of tickets sold to 2 million 400 thousand. The World Cup, in contrast to what Germany's manager Hans-Dieter Flick stated, will be packed with fans.

The countries that bought the most tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, according to FIFA, are Qatar, United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil and Germany. Some of the most demanded matches are: Cameroon vs Brazil, Brazil vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay, Costa Rica vs Germany, and Australia vs Denmark.

When will the next ticket sales phase for Qatar 2022 be held?

The last chance to purchase tickets for the upcoming World Cup will begin at the end of September, FIFA announced. There will be two modalities, the Last Minute Ticket Sales phase and the Over-the-counter sales that will take place in Doha. Both will start at the same time. To find out the exact date in time, visit the official Qatar 2022 ticket sales website on a regular basis.