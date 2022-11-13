A young generation of players will try to give Spain their second World Cup title. In this article, you'll find out the odds for Luis Enrique's team to claim the trophy at Qatar 2022.

The Golden Generation is gone for Spain and, after a huge disappointment in Russia 2018, manager Luis Enrique is in charge of a renewal process with young stars such as Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati. They already showed their quality as a contender by reaching the semifinals in last year's UEFA Euro in England.

Spain won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also took home the 2008 and 2012 UEFA Euros. However, in the 2014 World Cup at Brazil, they couldn't surpass the group stage and four years later in Russia they were ousted by the hosts in the Round of 16. That seemed like the end of the greatest chapter in Spain's soccer history.

With a fresh breath of names, Spain will play in Group E of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. Read here to find out what are the odds for this team to become one of the greatest surprises of the tournmaent and hoist their second trophy ever.

What are the odds for Spain to win the World Cup in Qatar?

Spain are definitely candidates to win it all at Qatar, not only because of the UEFA Euro performance last year, but also for the fact that they've already reached the 2022-2023 Nations League's Final Four and took care of Group B in the World Cup qualifiers against Sweden, Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.

For the oddsmakers, Spain are tied with England as the fourth favorite to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at +800. This means that if you place a $100 in a future bet, you could get $800 in return. You can try all the possible combinations for Spain in the tournament with our World Cup Predictor.

