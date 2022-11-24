Serbia's debut in Qatar 2022 will be probably their toughest game in this group stage. Now, the European squad will face Brazil, but a big missing name in the starting 11: Dusan Vlahovic.

Group G of Qatar 2022 ends its Matchday 1 with a huge game between Serbia and Brazil. Even though Dusan Vlahovic is one of the biggest stars in the European squad, he won't be starting against the South Americans and here's the reason why.

Serbia arrives to their second consecutive FIFA World Cup in which the Europeans will try to prove they are ready to succeed. Since France 1998 they have not advanced from the group stage, so they'll try to finally do it this year at Qatar 2022.

But something really bizarre has happened. Against all the odds, Dusan Vlahovic won't be a starter in Serbia's initial squad against Brazil even though the Juventus player is in a great shape.

Why is Dusan Vlahovic not starting for Serbia vs Brazil?

Dusan Vlahovic was seen as Serbia's main star for this FIFA World Cup. The former Fiorentina player has had a couple of great seasons, which meant his transfer to Juventus in a blockbuster move.

Unfortunately, in his national team the situation is different. Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia's coach, decided to bench Vlahovic for their first game of the FIFA World Cup against Brazil.

Dusan Vlahovic is not injured, so this move responds only to the manager's decision. Instead of the Juventus striker, Stojkovic decided to start Aleksander Mitrovic from Fulham as their only striker to try to defeat one of the main favorites to win the tournament as it is Brazil.

