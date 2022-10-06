Spain is set to have a great FIFA World Cup, so that's why they tried to pull out the best jerseys for this competition. Here are the details about their home and away kits for Qatar 2022.

After 12 years of getting their first FIFA World Cup title, Spain will try in Qatar 2022 to get another star above their shield. For the next tournament, La Roja will wear a home and away jersey that will astonish everyone.

In South Africa 2010, a group of experienced players led Spain to its first title win in a FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, things were not the same in the next editions as they suffered to succeed in 2014 and 2018.

But now things seem to be different this year. Despite not having big stars like Sergio Ramos or Ansu Fati, the group is very strong and the fans are dreaming with another epic story in the FIFA World Cup.

Spain's home jersey for Qatar 2022

Spain doesn't change so much in each one of its home jerseys from time to time. For this edition, the red still is the color that goes all along the front and back, with details in yellow and blue in the neck and arms.

Spain's away jersey for Qatar 2022

In the away kit, adidas innovated a lot. This year, a light blue and a white tone create some waves all along the kit. Also, the three stripes in the shoulders create Spain's flag and the shield is in the center of the chest.