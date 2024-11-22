Where to watch PSG vs Toulouse live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

PSG will take on Toulouse in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 12 of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with coverage available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Check here for a complete list of viewing options.
The international break is over, and Europe’s top leagues are gearing up for action once again. Ligue 1 returns with a compelling Matchday 12 clash featuring league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning champions sit comfortably atop the standings with 29 points, holding a six-point cushion over second-place Monaco.
PSG aim to solidify their dominance as they face mid-table Toulouse, who find themselves at a crossroads. With 15 points, Toulouse are five clear of the relegation zone but just three shy of European qualification spots, making this matchup a critical opportunity to shape their season’s trajectory.
When will the PSG vs Toulouse match be played?
PSG will face Toulouse in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Friday, November 22, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).
PSG vs Toulouse: Time by State in the USA
ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM
How to watch PSG vs Toulouse in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Toulouse live in the USA! The action will stream on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz.