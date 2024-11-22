Where to watch PSG vs Toulouse live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

PSG will receive Toulouse for the Matchday 12 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both TV and streaming options.

The international break is over, and Europe’s top leagues are gearing up for action once again. Ligue 1 returns with a compelling Matchday 12 clash featuring league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning champions sit comfortably atop the standings with 29 points, holding a six-point cushion over second-place Monaco.

PSG aim to solidify their dominance as they face mid-table Toulouse, who find themselves at a crossroads. With 15 points, Toulouse are five clear of the relegation zone but just three shy of European qualification spots, making this matchup a critical opportunity to shape their season’s trajectory.

When will the PSG vs Toulouse match be played?

PSG will face Toulouse in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Friday, November 22, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Toulouse: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Toulouse in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Toulouse live in the USA! The action will stream on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz.