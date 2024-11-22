Where to watch Bayern vs Augsburg live in the USA: 2024-25 Bundesliga

Bayern Munich will take on Augsburg in a Matchday 11 clash of the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. Discover here how to watch this matchup in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

After the FIFA Matchday break, Bayern Munich are set to resume their Bundesliga campaign, aiming to solidify their position atop the table. With 26 points, the Bavarians hold a five-point cushion over nearest challengers RB Leipzig. Led by Harry Kane, Bayern are determined to keep their rivals at bay as they chase another victory.

Next for them come against Augsburg, a side battling to stay clear of the relegation zone. Currently just four points above the drop, Augsburg are desperate for a result to ease their precarious position.

When will the Bayern vs Augsburg match be played?

Bayern will face Augsburg for the 2024-25 Bundesliga Matchday 11 this Friday, November 22. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Ruben Vargas of FC Augsburg – IMAGO / Sven Simon

Bayern vs Augsburg: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Bayern vs Augsburg in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 Bundesliga match between Bayern and Augsburg will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on ESPN+.