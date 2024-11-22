Justin Fields, quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is accumulating a considerable fortune thanks to his incredible talent on the NFL field. As he settles into the team, his financial value continues to grow.

Although Justin Fields is just beginning his new chapter as the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, all eyes are on his development and talent, as he has already shown great potential on the field.

After standing out as one of the most talented quarterbacks in his class at Ohio State, the young star was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he experienced considerable success.

As his time in Chicago came to an end, the Steelers welcomed him with hopes that he could find a new direction and prove his worth with a fresh opportunity. Here, check out his salary, net worth and more…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Justin Fields’ net worth?

Justin Fields, the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, has accumulated a notable fortune through his NFL contracts and endorsement deals. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be $16 million​.

Advertisement

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This figure reflects both his on-field success and his off-field activities, such as the marketing opportunities that come with being one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Advertisement

After being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Fields signed a four-year contract worth nearly $19 million, which included a significant signing bonus. In March 2024, he was traded to the Steelers.

There, he became the backup quarterback, which was a significant change from his starting role in Chicago. Despite this positional shift, his presence and experience continue to be valuable to the Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move occurred during the off-season when the Bears decided to send him to Pittsburgh in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 Draft and a potential fourth-round pick.

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms-up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024. (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Advertisement

According to Spotrac, the young star has a base salary of $1.6 million, along with a roster bonus, raising his annual income to around $3.2 million in 2024. Although he wasn’t the immediate starter, it marked a new chapter in his career.

Advertisement

In the Bears, he became an impressive quarterback due to his running ability and joined the select group of quarterbacks who have rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season. However, there is no doubt that he will be successful again.

Advertisement

Justin Fields’ endorsements

Justin Fields has signed several endorsement deals that complement his income from the NFL. Some of his major partnerships include well-known brands like Bose, Chipotle and Wonderful Pistachios, according to Sportskeeda.

He is also a brand ambassador for C4 Energy, a sports drink by Nutrabolt, which strengthens his presence off the field, regardless of which team he is currently with, as he is one of the new fan favorites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He could live off his endorsement earnings for a considerable amount of time, reflecting his strategic approach to building long-term wealth. It’s not exactly clear how much he makes from these deals, but it is likely a significant amount.