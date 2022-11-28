Tunisia will play against France in what will be a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Tunisia and France will face against each other at the Education City Stadium in what will be a Group D game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the last game of the group stage and on the one hand the first qualifiers for the round of 16 play. France have broken a spell of recent editions in which the world champion was left out in the first round. Not only did they qualify a game before the end of the group stage, but they won their first two games with great authority.

Of course, the French want to continue like this in this world cup, although they have a tough game ahead of them. Tunisia began by giving the surprise by drawing 0-0 with Denmark, although then in the second they lost to Australia 1-0. They need to beat France and the Australians and Danes draw.

Tunisia's probable lineup

The Tunisian team would be more or less the same one that played against Australia, with the possibility of striker Wahbi Khazri appearing.

Tunisia's possible lineup: Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Kechrida, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Msakni, Sliti; Khazri

France's probable lineup

The French team would have many changes to preserve the physique of the players. Mbappe would be the only one who would not rest

France's possible lineup: Areola; Pavard, Konate, Saliba, Camavinga; Guendouzi, Veretout, Fofana; Coman, Thuram, Mbappe.

