The USMNT star was active against Wales and provided the assist on Weah’s goal but also drifted as the match went on.

With “Monday’s newspaper” everyone's an expert, on USMNT Twitter the “blame game” has landed on Walker Zimmerman for his foul on Gareth Bale or Gregg Berhalter for not bringing on Gio Reyna during the second half. The reality is the USMNT suffered from a collective breakdown of not being able to generate clear chances with all the possession Wales gave them in the first half.

The massive effort of controlling and dictating the pace in the first half saw key members of the team tire in the second half, Yunus Musah especially who had played a very good game up until his substitution. One player who was very active was Christian Pulisic, who provided an explosive run and pass that led to Tim Weah’s goal.

The Chelsea winger was ineffective with his set pieces, arguing too much with the referee, but also was quick on the dribble, confident in his running, and into the match. Now against England, Pulisic will have to step it up a notch and find his best self to elevate the USMNT, he’ll also need help.

Christian Pulisic’s big chance against England

If anything, Pulisic had to backtrack a lot against Wales to try and generate something, the best of Pulisic came when he had space and time to run, like in the USMNT’s opening goal, or when Antonee Robinson was flying down the left wing linking up with the 24-year-old.

Pulisic with space is a very dangerous player and getting him in the final third or down the middle will be key for the USMNT to have any chance to defeat or at worst tie England. One thing Gregg Berhalter will have to consider is who “helps” Pulisic in the attacking end.

Gregg Berhalter could go with explosive running and technique in Brenden Aaronson or a purer creative midfielder in Gio Reyna. The reality is that Pulisic, Aaronson, and Reyna will not be on the field together unless the USMNT is losing. Berhalter and the USMNT will need to be much more cautious against England than they were against Wales and keeping Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, and Tyler Adams on the field should be a priority since the US will be doing a lot more defending.

A solution to freeing up Pulisic could be removing Josh Sargent from the lineup, pushing Weah in Sargent’s spot and adding Reyna to where Weah was. Also, a 4-3-3 against England seems a bit aggressive, going with a more 4-5-1 could be the balance for Pulisic and Reyna to be quick on the counter and assist or have chances themselves against England.

One thing is for certain, it’s a team effort, but the speed, vision, and finishing of Christian Pulisic must be at its A-game for the USMNT to stand a chance, but he can’t do it himself, he needs Berhalter to roll the dice.