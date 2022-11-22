It didn't take long for Lionel Messi to score his first goal in this year's FIFA World Cup, giving Argentina an early lead over Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot. Check out here his first goal at Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022 is underway, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi and Argentina. Unsurprisingly, the PSG superstar didn't have any problem to get on the scoresheet in this FIFA World Cup, putting his side in front against Saudi Arabia.

Less than ten minutes into the game, the reigning Copa America champions were awarded a controversial penalty after VAR review, and Messi made sure of making the most of it.

With this goal, the former Barcelona star is just one goal away from Diego Armando Maradona in World Cups with Argentina. His early goal in Qatar suggests Messi may overtake Diego.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores penalty for Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

US viewers

UK viewers