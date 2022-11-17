There are a lot of big names who might take home the Golden Boot in the 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out the favorites and the futures odds for top scorer in Qatar.

Neither Messi nor Benzema: Who are the favorites for top scorer at the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Becoming a World Cup top scorer is a dream for every star player. Throughout history, the list is simply remarkable with legendary names such as Guillermo Stabile, Leonidas, Ademir, Sandor Kocsis, Just Fontaine, Garrincha, Vava, Eusebio, Gerd Müller, Mario Kempes, Grzegorz Lato, Paolo Rossi, Gary Lineker, Hristo Stoitchkov or Ronaldo.

In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Golden Boot will be won by the player who scores more goals during the tournament. The Silver Boot will go the second-best scorer and the Bronze Boot to the third-best scorer.

If two or more players have the same amount of goals, the number of assists becomes the tiebreaker. In 2018, that's how Antoine Griezmann won the Silver Boot (4 goals, 2 assists) over Romelu Lukaku (4 goals, one asisst). So, considering this scenario, here are the favorites and the futures odds to be top scorer in the World Cup at Qatar.

Who are the favorites to be the top scorer in Qatar 2022?

There are two players who have the same odds (+700) as favorites to be the top scorer in Qatar 2022: Harry Kane (England) and Kylian Mbappe (France). Never in World Cup history a player has won this award back to back. So, Harry Kane goes for the impossible after being the player with most goals scored in Russia 2018.

Karim Benzema (France) and Lionel Messi (Argentina) come up next at +1000. If you place a $100 bet on them at BetMGM, you could take home $1000. Though both players have the Ballon d'Or, neither of them has been top scorer in a World Cup. This could be their last chance to do it.

The rest of the list is filled with superb players. Neymar (+1100), Cristiano Ronaldo (+1400), Romelu Lukaku (+1600), Lautaro Martinez (+2000), Memphis Depay (+2200), Alvaro Morata (+2500) or Vinicius Jr (+2500). Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with your favorite player in the 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!