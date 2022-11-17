Several youngsters will be making their debut appearance in a major tournament for the first time in Qatar. However, the issue of who will be the youngest player in the 2022 World Cup still remains. Neither Gavi, the Spanish prodigy, nor Jude Bellingham, the English phenom, are the players in question.

Soccer's best stars often buckle under the weight of astronomical expectations during major tournaments like the World Cup, and Qatar 2022 will be no exception. In order to win the most prestigious prize in international soccer, the world's best players will square off in Qatar this month.

When putting together a World Cup roster, coaches often face heated debate over whether to give more weight to veterans or young, hungry players. While established talents like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi,and Neymar will be there, there will also be a wealth of up-and-coming players wanting to make their names known.

There have been many legendary players who got their start in the international torunament because it was their opportunity to make their big debut in front of the world. Teenage stars have been known to flourish in the blazing World Cup environment because of the lowered expectations placed on them.

Who will be the youngest player at 2022 World Cup?

Germany and Spain, two of the tournament's powerhouses, are betting on the next generation of players because of the abundance of youthful talent in Qatar 2022. The three Barcelona players Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati were all named in Luis Enrique's final 26-man squad for the competition.

Germany's uncapped Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko was called up by Hansi Flick, making him the youngest player at the tournament. Moukoko plays in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund and turns 18 on the first day of the 2022 World Cup.

On the day after he turned 16, he made his first appearance with the senior team. During a match against Hertha, he replaced Erling Haaland. Thus, he became the youngest player in Bundesliga history when he was sent in as a late substitute for the prolific scorer, and he will also be the youngest player at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.