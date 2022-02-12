Christian Eriksen is set to embark on a new journey in his career with Bretford in the Premier League. As a result, he has demanded equal treatment from his teammates, opponents, and referees.

This week, Christian Eriksen was unveiled as a new signing for Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium, and the Premier League fans and supporters from all over the world are eagerly waiting for his second EPL debut. For the rest of the season, the 29-year-old will feature for the Bees, but there is also an option to extend his stay for another season.

After suffering cardiac failure, the 29-year-old was given an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which is a form of a pacemaker. As a result, his former side Inter were compelled to mutually rescind his contract in December owing to the tight ICD regulations in Italy.

No matter the implantable defibrillator that controls his heart, the Danish midfielder has received the green light from Brentford's doctors to play football again. In spite of all the horror he went through, the playmaker has now sent a message to the public regarding the recent woes over his health and life.

Christian Eriksen doesn't want special treatment by anyone

In a lengthy interview with BBC, Christian Eriksen has revealed that he does not want to receive special and different treatment from his teammates, opponents, and referees. "Before training, there was a meeting, and coach Thomas Frank welcomed me, and then I spoke a few things.

"I said, 'I'm here because everything has been cleared; if you have any questions, you can always ask me. Don't be too hard on me; if I were worried, I wouldn't be here. I told them from the start.' It's been a hard road to get to where I am now, to obtain the complete green light, and to truly believe that I can play again.

I have always felt like I needed to prove that you can play with an ICD if something so horrible has happened. After that, you may go back to your daily life. That gives me even more desire to prove my worth. Of course, I haven't completely forgotten how to play football. My body is the same, and my vision and abilities will remain the same - nothing has changed", he added.