Barcelona will play against Real Madrid for the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face against each other in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Real Madrid were one of the great candidates to advance to the finals, and they demonstrated it against Valencia, who played a really good match, complicating the "Merengues" on many occasions. The game was 1-1 and finally, a result that was not changed in extra time. The Madrid team finally advanced to the final through penalties.

Barcelona and Betis played a very interesting semifinal. In the 90 regulatory minutes, the game ended 1-1 so they had to go to extra time. There Barcelona hit and went 2-1 through the middle of Ansu Fati, but Betis equalized with a goal from Moron. Finally, the "Cules" reached the final thanks to penalties, so "El Clasico" in the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Date

This game corresponding to the 2023 Spanish Supercup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid that will take place at the King Fahd Stadium will be played on Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

The game that Barcelona and Real Madrid will play for the 2023 Spanish Supercup final will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.

