Rex Ryan, much like a phoenix rising from the ashes, has re-emerged with a bold declaration to the media: he’s confident he will be the next head coach of the New York Jets for the next NFL season. One of his top priorities, should he secure the position, will be addressing the situation with Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback’s behavior.

The former Jets coach is renowned for his no-nonsense approach and unfiltered communication style with players. Ryan has little tolerance for players shirking their responsibilities, and his recent remarks suggest he views the alleged lack of accountability as no laughing matter. He hinted that this attitude might already be an issue within the Jets organization, one he plans to tackle head-on.

According to reports, Ryan is set to interview for the position on Tuesday. During an appearance on The DiPietro & Rothenberg Show, he shared why he believes he’s the clear choice for the job. “The reason I think I’m going to get it is because I’m the best guy for it. It ain’t close. The thing you have to do is connect with your football team, and you have to connect with your fan base,” Ryan said confidently.

Ryan didn’t shy away from addressing Aaron Rodgers directly in his comments. He criticized Rodgers’ decision to skip mandatory minicamp, particularly in light of his recovery from injury. “Clearly, when you have a guy that doesn’t show up for mandatory minicamp, and, by the way, he’s your quarterback, coming off an injury, I think that’s an absolutely ridiculous message to send to the team,” Ryan stated.

Head coach Rex Ryan of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

He went on to emphasize that a return to the Jets under his leadership would mean a cultural shift for Rodgers and the entire team. “If he comes back, things would be different. If he’s back, it ain’t gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up. That ain’t gonna happen,” Ryan added.

Other options the Jets are considering

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, and other reports, the Jets have submitted requests for the offensive coordinator position to four candidates: Arthur Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers), Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans), Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills), and Matt Nagy (Kansas City Chiefs).

Additionally, reports indicate that the Jets have already interviewed two potential head coaches: former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera. With these prominent names on their list, the Jets’ front office has significant decisions to weigh.

Jets anticipating more coaching requests

With ample time to finalize their coaching staff, the Jets’ front office, along with team owner Woody Johnson, is preparing to issue more requests to various candidates. Among the potential hires are three defensive coordinators: Aaron Glenn (Detroit Lions), Vance Joseph (Denver Broncos), and Brian Flores (Minnesota Vikings).

Furthermore, the Jets are reportedly targeting two quarterbacks coaches: Josh McCown (Minnesota Vikings) and Brian Griese (San Francisco 49ers), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.