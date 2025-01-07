Where to watch CD Eldense vs Valencia live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

CD Eldense face off against Valencia in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32, setting the stage for an intriguing clash as both teams aim to advance in the tournament. Fans in the USA can explore comprehensive viewing options, including TV channels and streaming platforms, to watch the action live.

Valencia‘s struggles continue as the club finds itself in a deepening crisis. After holding a 1-0 lead and a man advantage against Real Madrid in a rescheduled Matchday 12 clash, they ultimately suffered a defeat, leaving them stuck in 19th place in La Liga and facing an increasingly real threat of relegation.

With the Copa del Rey as their only realistic shot at silverware this season, Valencia head into a crucial matchup against CD Eldense. The second-division side, battling relegation in La Liga 2, enters as the clear underdog but will look to capitalize on Valencia’s vulnerable state to pull off an upset.

When will the CD Eldense vs Valencia match be played?

CD Eldense play against Valencia in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Tuesday, January 7, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

CD Eldense vs Valencia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch CD Eldense vs Valencia in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between CD Eldense and Valencia live in the USA on ESPN+.