Trending topics:
Copa del Rey

Where to watch CD Eldense vs Valencia live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

CD Eldense face Valencia in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both television and streaming platforms.

Luis Rioja of Valencia
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesLuis Rioja of Valencia

By Leonardo Herrera

CD Eldense face off against Valencia in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32, setting the stage for an intriguing clash as both teams aim to advance in the tournament. Fans in the USA can explore comprehensive viewing options, including TV channels and streaming platforms, to watch the action live.

Valencia‘s struggles continue as the club finds itself in a deepening crisis. After holding a 1-0 lead and a man advantage against Real Madrid in a rescheduled Matchday 12 clash, they ultimately suffered a defeat, leaving them stuck in 19th place in La Liga and facing an increasingly real threat of relegation.

With the Copa del Rey as their only realistic shot at silverware this season, Valencia head into a crucial matchup against CD Eldense. The second-division side, battling relegation in La Liga 2, enters as the clear underdog but will look to capitalize on Valencia’s vulnerable state to pull off an upset.

Advertisement

When will the CD Eldense vs Valencia match be played?

CD Eldense play against Valencia in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey round of 32 this Tuesday, January 7, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Vinicius faces possible harsh suspension, potentially missing key tournament with Real Madrid

see also

Vinicius faces possible harsh suspension, potentially missing key tournament with Real Madrid

CD Eldense vs Valencia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona fail to register Dani Olmo in La Liga for the rest of the season: What happens next?

see also

Barcelona fail to register Dani Olmo in La Liga for the rest of the season: What happens next?

How to watch CD Eldense vs Valencia in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between CD Eldense and Valencia live in the USA on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Rex Ryan warns Aaron Rodgers as he declares Jets' next HC
NFL

Rex Ryan warns Aaron Rodgers as he declares Jets' next HC

NFL News: Baker Mayfield may lose key Bucs member to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars
NFL

NFL News: Baker Mayfield may lose key Bucs member to Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars

Timeless college football records: Moments that shaped the sport
College Football

Timeless college football records: Moments that shaped the sport

Better Collective Logo