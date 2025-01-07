Where to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Arsenal and Newcastle are set to clash in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live, with the match available across multiple broadcasting platforms. Here’s a complete guide to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated showdown.

An exciting showdown is on the horizon as Arsenal and Newcastle face off in a high-stakes Carabao Cup clash. Arsenal, recognized as one of England’s premier footballing sides in recent seasons, have struggled to turn strong performances into silverware but are eager to change that narrative.

On the other side, Newcastle enter the contest riding a wave of improved Premier League form. While Arsenal might appear to have the edge, Newcastle’s resurgence ensures this semi-final is up for grabs, promising a fiercely competitive battle.

When will the Arsenal vs Newcastle match be played?

Arsenal play against Newcastle for the first leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal this Tuesday, January 7. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Newcastle live in the USA on Paramount+.