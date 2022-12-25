Brentford and Tottenham clash at Gtech Community Stadium on Matchday 17 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Brentford and Tottenham face off at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford as part of Matchday 17 in the 2022-23 Premier League on Monday, December 26, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. The game will be available for the US in fuboTV (7-day free trial),on fuboTV Canada in Canada and and on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prior to the pause for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Brentford shocked the Premier League thanks to a massive 2-1 win over Manchester City. That result put them in 10th place of the table with 19 points. However, in their last three friendlies before the restart, Brentford tied facing Wolfsburg and lost against Bordeaux and Celta.

Tottenham continue their quest to fight for the Premier League and at least secure a spot for the Champions League. The Spurs are on fourth place with 29 points trailing Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle. Antonio Conte has to deal with many players coming back late after the World Cup. Richarlison (injury) and Cristian Romero (rest) are out, Hugo Lloris will go to the bench and there's uncertainty around Ivan Perisic, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Brentford vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 11:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 AM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

India: 6 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Iran: 4 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Japan: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Tuesday, December 27)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Qatar: 3:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Senegal: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

South Korea: 9:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 3:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Brentford vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network