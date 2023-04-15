Chaves take on Benfica at Estádio Municipal in Chaves for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Chaves and Benfica meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal in Chaves. The home team wants to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Chaves are in the 11th spot of the Primeira Liga standings with a record of 8-9-10, in the last five games they have won two, lost another two and tied the most recent against Gil Vicente FC 0-0 on the road.

Benfica are the standings leaders with 71 points, they have a margin of 7 points with respect to the second spot, but Benfica recently lost a game against the second team of the standings, Porto, 1-2 at home.

Chaves vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Chaves and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, April 15 at Estádio Municipal in Chaves.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM April 16

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 16

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 16

Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 16

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 16

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM April 16

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Chaves vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

France: RMC Sport en direct, RTPi, RMC Sport 1

Germany: RTPi

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

Ireland: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

United States: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol