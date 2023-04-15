Chaves and Benfica meet in the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal in Chaves. The home team wants to climb spots in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Primeira Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Chaves are in the 11th spot of the Primeira Liga standings with a record of 8-9-10, in the last five games they have won two, lost another two and tied the most recent against Gil Vicente FC 0-0 on the road.
Benfica are the standings leaders with 71 points, they have a margin of 7 points with respect to the second spot, but Benfica recently lost a game against the second team of the standings, Porto, 1-2 at home.
Chaves vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Chaves and Benfica play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, April 15 at Estádio Municipal in Chaves.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM April 16
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM April 16
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 AM April 16
Malaysia: 1:00 AM April 16
Mexico: 11:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM April 16
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM April 16
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Chaves vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
France: RMC Sport en direct, RTPi, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTPi
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
Ireland: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: RTP África, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
United States: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Espanol