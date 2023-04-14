The 2023 Gold Cup is the most important event of the year in Concacaf. Read here to check out the entire schedule for the tournament.

Complete Schedule of Matches for the 2023 Gold Cup: Dates and Times

The 2023 Gold Cup is scheduled to be played from June 16 to July 16 in 15 different venues from the United States and Canada. This is the most important soccer event of the year for the North, Central America and Caribbean region.

That's why Concacaf has prepared a spectacular 17th edition with 16 participants led by the USMNT, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Jamaica and Qatar as a special guest after invitation.

Now, after the draw was held at SoFi Stadium in California, the road to the 2023 Gold Cup final is clear for each team. Read here to find out the complete schedule of the tournament.

2023 Gold Cup complete schedule of matches: Dates and Times

Preliminary round matches - Round 1 (June 16-17 / exact dates and times yet to be announced)

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guadeloupe

Martinique vs St. Lucia

Curacao vs St. Kitts and Nevis

French Guiana vs Sint Maarten

Suriname vs Puerto Rico

Guyana vs Grenada

*The winners of Round 1 matches will face in Round 2 of the preliminary stage (June 20). Three teams will qualify for the Gold Cup.

Group stage matches (June 24-July 4 / exact dates and times for the fixtures yet to be announced)

Group A: United States, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Winner of Prelims (to be determined)

Group B: Mexico, Haiti, Honduras and Qatar.

Group C: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador and Winner of Prelims (to be determined).

Group D: Canada, Guatemala, Cuba and Winner of Prelims (to be determined)

2023 Gold Cup bracket: What are the possible matchups?

As the No.1 seed in each of the four groups, the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica are the favorites in the bracket to reach the semifinals. If they win their pools, those powerhouses will only face each other until the Final Four.

If logic prevails, the semifinals could have these possible matchups: Mexico vs Canada and United States vs Costa Rica.

Quarterfinals (July 8-9 / exact dates and times yet to be announced): 1D vs 2A (QF1), 1A vs 2D (QF2), 1C vs 2B (QF3) and 1B vs 2C (QF4).

Semifinals (July 12 / times yet to be announced): Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF4 (SF1) and Winner of QF2 vs Winner of QF3 (SF2).

Final (July 16 / time yet to be announced): Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2.