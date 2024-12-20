Argentine Soccer legend Diego Maradona selected the greatest players of all time

Diego Armando Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest legends in soccer history. Known for his unforgettable moments on the field, Maradona’s legacy includes the iconic 1986 World Cup, where he delivered one of the most remarkable performances in the tournament’s history. From the magical “Maradonian” solo goal against England to the infamous “Hand of God,” Maradona etched his name in soccer lore. His triumphs extended beyond the international stage, as he became a hero in Italy with Napoli and a beloved figure in Argentina, particularly among the passionate fans of Boca Juniors and Newell’s Old Boys.

Maradona’s illustrious career also included appearances in four World Cups: 1982, 1986, 1990, and 1994. Despite his untimely passing on November 25, 2020, his legacy remains vibrant, inspiring countless players and fans alike. As we reflect on his unparalleled career, one question lingers: who did Maradona himself consider the greatest?

“I think the best was Di Stefano. He was better than everyone, even me,” Maradona told TyC Sports, placing the Argentine legend above both himself and Brazil’s Pelé. “Pelé never wanted to acknowledge Di Stefano. Pelé’s friends invented a trophy for him as football’s living legend. I even beat Pelé in Rio for being the best in history.”

Maradona also cherished moments with fellow greats, recalling his jersey swaps with Dutch stars Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten as personal highlights. But his admiration wasn’t limited to past legends. In Lionel Messi, Maradona found a protégé and friend.

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after winning Qatar 2022

“I told him how to plant his foot, but everything else is his talent,” Maradona remarked about Messi. “He delivers. I would never go against Messi. I don’t criticize him. The kid comes, plays, and they say he’s Catalan because he doesn’t sing the anthem. I’m his friend.”

Guidance and unwavering support

Maradona was not just an idol for Lionel Messi—he was also a mentor. As head coach of the Argentina national team during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Maradona had the rare opportunity to guide Messi, fostering a relationship that extended beyond the pitch.

Maradona often praised Messi’s character, highlighting how, despite being a global icon, Messi maintained humility and an unyielding dedication to the sport. This emotional bond transcended criticism, forming a mutual admiration that became evident in countless moments throughout their careers.

The 2022 World Cup: A shared victory

In a poignant interview months before his passing, Maradona reflected that the only accolade missing from Messi’s resume was a World Cup title to cement his place as the greatest of all time. That prophecy came true in 2022 when Messi led Argentina to glory in Qatar, an achievement he dedicated to Maradona.

The image of Messi lifting the World Cup trophy evoked memories of Maradona’s triumph in 1986. For many fans, it was a symbolic passing of the torch, uniting two eras of Argentine greatness. Messi’s victory not only fulfilled his destiny but also honored Maradona’s indelible impact on the sport, ensuring that their legacies remain forever intertwined.