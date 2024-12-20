Former USMNT coach offers surprising take on Messi, Ronaldo's 2026 World Cup prospects

In FIFA World Cup history, only a select few players have competed in five tournaments. Now, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stand on the brink of breaking that record. As they’ve done throughout their illustrious careers, the two global superstars are walking similar paths toward a sixth World Cup appearance. With just over a year and a half until the tournament begins, A former USMNT coach believes they might still grace the international stage.

“Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo gave us a lot of joy over the last 15 years, a lot of excitement, and they still do,” Jurgen Klinsmann said in an interview with ESPN. “I hope they will be at the 2026 World Cup. I still think we’ll have them both there.”

The German legend remains optimistic, even though he knows that it’s a long shot, given the ages of both players and the time remaining until the next World Cup. By June 2026, in the midst of the tournament, Messi will turn 39, while CR7 will be 41. Still, Jurgen believes their participation is possible. In fact, he has witnessed examples from the past, including Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who scored a goal against Russia at the 1994 World Cup at the remarkable age of 42.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the discussion about Messi and Ronaldo, Klinsmann expressed his excitement for the 2026 tournament. “I think the World Cup coming up in the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be incredible,” he said. “It will be the first with 48 teams, and there is a lot of excitement to come in the next few years.”

National coach Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany, left) bids farewell to Luis Figo (center) and Cristiano Ronaldo (both Portugal) Soccer World Cup Men’s World Cup 2006.

Advertisement

Klinsmann’s favorite for the 2026 World Cup

As a player, Jurgen Klinsmann won the World Cup with Germany in 1990 and went on to compete in the next two editions of the tournament. As a coach, he guided his country’s national tream to the semifinals in 2006 and later led the United States during the 2014 World Cup.

Advertisement

With his wealth of experience, the 60-year-old coach holds significant authority to share his insights and identify the team he sees as the favorite for the next World Cup. “Argentina will be defending the title, so they are the team to beat,” Klinsmann stated.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi shares emotional message celebrating two years since Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar

Klinsmann is a Messi admirer

Jurgen Klinsmann didn’t hide his admiration for Lionel Messi, recalling his joy when the Argentine star lifted the trophy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “We all, deep down inside, wanted Messi to win the World Cup so that he would reach the same level with which the Argentines view (Diego) Maradona,” Klinsmann admitted. “And he did: he brought them the World Cup in Qatar, two Copa Americas, which is incredible. He’s still playing at a high level and doing well… What he’s done in his career is incredible, amazing.”