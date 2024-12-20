Phillies’ conservative strategy for remainder of MLB offseason revealed in new report

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to enter the 2025 season with a mostly intact roster, retaining key infield and outfield stars alongside a new addition in right field. However, according to recent reports, the team’s plan for the remainder of the MLB offseason appears modest.

Phillies President Dave Dombrowski confirmed that the team is unlikely to pursue high-profile free agents this winter. “The Phillies are not expected to be in the market for any of the high-profile free agents this offseason,” he stated. This comes after the team secured a $10 million deal with outfielder Max Kepler to strengthen their defensive lineup alongside Bryce Harper and others.

Additionally, it was revealed that the Phillies were not invited to the posting process for coveted Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki. Instead, their focus remains on adding a back-end starter to a roster expected to see minimal changes heading into 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Phillies finished 2024 with one of the league’s highest payrolls, ranking seventh at $264.314 million. They trailed the Astros ($264.759 million) but surpassed the Giants ($249.108 million), reflecting their commitment to building a competitive squad.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from second base in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game Four of the Division Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2024 in New York City.

Advertisement

Phillies’ Moves So Far

Among the team’s notable signings is Max Kepler, who is set to join Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh in the outfield. Dombrowski emphasized Kepler’s role in bolstering the team’s defense. Kepler signed a one-year, $10 million deal.

Advertisement

Another addition is pitcher Jordan Romano, who signed a one-year contract worth $7.75 million. While Romano’s recent elbow surgery raised concerns, the pitcher has expressed confidence in his recovery, stating he is working hard to return stronger.