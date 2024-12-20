NFL News: Sam Darnold mentions the responsible for his surprising season

The Minnesota Vikings season has been incredible, they are one of the favorite teamsaccumulating an incredible 12-2 streak and seven undefeated games in NFL and have a strong chance to play in the Superbowl. Sam Darnold has been key to the Vikings excellent season being the leader of the offense and playing a key role in the defense.

Sam Darnold had some surprising words for Josh McCown, his quarterback coach: “He’s been great, just the way that , even when I first got here in OTAs, we’ve been able to learn the system together. And talk about gameplan and grow in it at the same time. It has been a great journey so far,” Darnold also added “He’s been a great coach to be able to lean on where situations aren’t necessarily going my way, and he’s also there when things are getting good, just to remind me of my fundamentals and what I’ve got to do to continue good quarterback play.”

McCown’s coaching and guidance has led him to a 67.6% completion rate, 3530 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games. The best season of his career. However, it’s not just Sam Darnold but the great effectiveness of his offensive line that protects Darnold by giving him more freedom to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only the yards but the effectiveness of the running backs has been key to maintain the balance to what is today one of the best teams in the NFL. In addition, the defensive side has also been able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, limiting their play. Although they did not generate confidence at the beginning of the season, the Vikings have proven to be a resilient team that knows how to stand out in the face of difficulties.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons on December 8, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Advertisement

Can the Vikings turn their season into a Super Bowl run?

The Minnesota Vikings have reached the Super Bowl four times, in 1970, 1974, 1975, and 1977, but have come up short each time. However, this current head coach, Kevin O’Connell, has the opportunity to make history by leading the Vikings to the Super Bowl for the first time in 48 years. If they win, it would be an even greater milestone, securing their place in NFL history.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Vikings star Justin Jefferson pays emotional tribute to Hall of Famer

With an impressive 12-2 record to start the season, the Vikings’ fans are buzzing with excitement about the potential of a Super Bowl appearance. While the possibility is there, it remains in their hands. The challenge now is maintaining their high level of play, as consistency will be key to reaching the big game. Quarterback Sam Darnold will need to continue performing at the top of his game, as much of the team’s success hinges on his playmaking ability.