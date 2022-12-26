What will become of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo? The 37-year-old is in the midst of a crisis so to speak, practically “fired” from Manchester United, his World Cup was a disaster and on top of that had to witness Lionel Messi win the FIFA World Cup.

With few takers, Cristiano Ronaldo is at a point in his career where he may have to settle for a move away from the limelight of Champions League soccer. Still, CR7 wants to play at an elite level, the problem is that the elite may not want him moving forward.

CBS Sports is reporting that Ronaldo and Al Nassr have agreed to the basic terms of a deal that would see him become the highest paid athlete in the world. All that is left is for Cristiano Ronaldo to officially commit to Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo set for Al Nassr move?

The Saudi club have really pushed for the move, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been hesitant to commit his playing career to various steps below the elite level of soccer. Nonetheless the reported new annual salary of $75 million may be too much to pass up.

By booking the pending medical Al Nassr are trying to “pressure” the Ronaldo camp into a response, at this point it’s a take it or leave it offer for CR7, who despite some rumored interest from Chelsea, there are no other big takers for his services.

Al Nassr is in first place in the Saudi Premier League after 10 games and have a team that includes former MLS DP Pity Martinez, Colombian keeper David Ospina and Ivory Coast defender Ghislain Konan.