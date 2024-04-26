The Athletic reported who is the top selling Real Madrid kit in the last 12 months.

Real Madrid is a massive club, with fans all over the world, the Spanish giants have had a who’s who of soccer greats, from Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, James Rodriguez, to Figo to Roberto Carlos to David Beckham.

Legends and influencers of the game have played for Real Madrid. The current crop of players are also game changers and very young and just hitting the prime of their careers, in the case of one player, he has stood out regarding kit sales for the club.

Jude Bellingham, when he signed with Real Madrid caused a kit spike, but his signing was more of an on field signing than a marketing one. Still the English star is the club’s bestselling kit.

How many kits has Jude Bellingham sold?

According to The Athletic, Jude Bellingham has sold 100,000 kits in the last 12 months since his arrival. To put it into context, when Lionel Messi signed with Inter Miami, the Argentine sold 700,000 kits in 48 hours.

500,000 of those kits were all sold within the United States and 200,000 were sent abroad. This season the 20-year-old has scored 21 goals in 36 games for Real Madrid and is hoping to add to his Spanish Super Cup title at the club.