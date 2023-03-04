Diego Simeone, one of the best coaches in the last decade, reached an amazing milestone with Atletico Madrid.

Since his arrival on December of 2011, Diego Simeone transformed the history of Atletico Madrid. The titles speak for themselves. Two UEFA Europa Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two Spanish Leagues (La Liga), one Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) and one Spanish Super Cup.

In more than a decade, Diego Simeone made of Atletico Madrid a true contender in Europe reaching the Champions League final twice. When Real Madrid and FC Barcelona dominated, the coach from Argentina put the famous Colchoneros in the conversation with a remarkable job.

Now, though things aren't going that well for his team, Diego Simeone broke an extraordinary record with Atletico Madrid. Read here to check out the details of this amazing achievement for a true club legend.

Diego Simeone breaks Luis Aragones' record with Atletico Madrid

This Saturday, in the match against Sevilla for La Liga, Diego Simeone became the coach with most games in club history for Atletico Madrid (613). The previous record was held by legendary Luis Aragones, who passed away in 2014. Aragones was also the creator of the Golden Generation of the Spanish National Team which ended up winning a World Cup and two UEFA Euros. The first one under Luis Aragones in 2008.

Furrthermore, Diego Simeone is also the winningest coach in Atletico Madrid's history with his eight titles. As he reached this incredible milestone, Simeone went to social media and dedicated an emotional letter to Luis Aragones.

"Dear and eternal Luis. I know Atleti was your life and you know that Atleti is also mine. That's why I didn't want this moment to pass unnoticed, because I know today you're the only one who can understand me. You know I'm not a fan of these things, expressing and sharing in public this type of emotions, but today I want to do it. I do it with tears in my eyes and a huge feeling of emotion, but above all, of respect."