Why Vinicius Junior was released from Real Madrid training session following The Best award

Last week was unforgettable for Vinicius Junior. On Tuesday, he was crowned the planet’s most outstanding player at FIFA’s The Best awards ceremony, shaking off the disappointment of missing out on the Ballon d’Or to Manchester City’s Rodri. The following day, he played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Pachuca, scoring a goal that secured the Intercontinental Cup for Los Merengues. However, upon returning to Spain, the club made an unusual decision regarding their star winger.

Vinicius Junior was excused from Real Madrid’s latest training session, skipping practice with his teammates to begin his year-end vacation early. The decision was made because the 24-year-old star is unavailable for Sunday’s Matchday 18 clash against Sevilla in La Liga.

In Real Madrid’s previous league match, a dramatic 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Saturday, Vini received a yellow card for protesting a decision by referee Juan Martinez Munuera. It was his fifth booking of the 2024-25 season, triggering an automatic one-match suspension.

With Vinicius ruled out for the game against Sevilla, head coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to give the Brazilian winger an early vacation as a gesture of goodwill for his contributions to the team. However, this privilege is temporary, as he is expected to return to training on December 30, along with the rest of the squad.

When will Vinicius play again?

After a 10-day vacation, Vinicius will rejoin Real Madrid’s training sessions to prepare for the team’s first match of 2025. On January 6, Los Merengues will face Deportiva Minera, a fifth-division side, in the opening round of the Copa del Rey. Three days later, they will take on Real Mallorca in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, with a chance to compete for their first trophy of the year in the final against either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.

Vinicius Junior’s performances in the 2024-25 season

The FIFA The Best award Vinicius received last week highlights his tremendous impact during 2024. However, while the award reflects achievements across the calendar year, the ongoing 2024-25 season—spanning from August to June—further underscores his exceptional form with Real Madrid.

In La Liga, he has been instrumental, featuring in 14 of the team’s 17 matches and contributing 8 goals and 7 assists. His performances in the UEFA Champions League are equally impressive, where he has recorded 5 goals and 1 assist in just 5 games. Additionally, his contributions in short tournaments, such as the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup, were crucial in helping Real Madrid secure more silverware.