Enzo Fernandez's salary at Chelsea: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

In one of the longest negotiations they had in recent years, Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. It took until Deadline Day, and the Blues had to trigger a massive €120 million release clause. But they got their man.

Fernandez became a sensational player in the blink of an eye. Only a year ago, he was playing for Argentine giants River Plate after a remarkable loan stint at Defensa y Justicia—playing a pivotal role in their unlikely Conmebol Sudamericana title.

Six great months with River were enough to land in Portugal, and it wasn't long before he got called up by Argentina. Though the team looked untouchable, Fernandez made room for himself during the 2022 World Cup, being a key contributor to his nation's success. Therefore, Chelsea know what he's worth.

Enzo Fernandez's contract with Chelsea

According to Duncan Castles and Tom Roddy of The Times, Enzo Fernandez's annual salary after taxes is nearly £5 million ($6 million). That, in addition to the club's ambitions, were reportedly the reasons why he wanted to join Chelsea immediately.

How much does Enzo Fernandez make a week at Chelsea?

Taking into account his reported £5 million after tax salary per season, Enzo Fernandez would make around £416k ($500k) per month. That would be nearly £104k ($125k) a week; £15k ($18k) a day; £620 ($745) per hour; £10 ($12) per minute; or £0.17 ($0.20) per second.