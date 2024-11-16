NFL News: Packers sign player to help QB Jordan Love in the middle of the season

The Green Bay Packers sign a player from the practice squad to help starting quarterback Jordan Love in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers are in contention for the top spot in the NFC North and have a 6-3 record behind the play of quarterback Jordan Love, who will have help from a teammate signed in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

The divisional game loss to the Detroit Lions was a tough hit for the Packers, who are now looking to make moves on their roster. Love was intercepted once last game and after a bye week, will have renewed energy for the Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears. At the same time, a name arriving from the practice squad is added to the Green Bay roster.

Love’s teammate joining the Packers is none other than cornerback Robert Rochell, who joins the 53-man roster midway through the current season. The 26-year-old had no promotions on the practice squad, meaning he needed to be signed to play.

Rochell’s performance in the Green Bay Packers

Rochell appeared in four games for the Packers this year, three as part of a game day. In his career, he has played in 41 regular-season games with five starts for his former team the Los Angeles Rams and for the Green Bay franchise, which he joined in 2023.

Jordan Love, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers

Jordan Morgan was placed on the injured reserve

Rochell’s appearance on the 53-man roster comes in response to the extended absence of offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who has been placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. The 33-year-old veteran has played 186 offensive snaps and 29 plays on special teams in six games in 2024.

Matt LaFleur spoke about Jordan Love’s interceptions

Quarterback Love has struggled with interceptions in the current season, which called out head coach Matt LaFleur, who opined on his key player’s momentum. “He’s struggling, he’s competing. We know we have to take care of the ball, but I don’t question anything about what he’s trying to do. We just have to do better,” LaFleur said of Love.