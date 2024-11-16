Lionel Messi loses two key teammates ahead of Argentina’s game vs Peru in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina are set to face Peru this Tuesday in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, but Lionel Messi's team has suffered a significant setback. Two key players have been ruled out due to injury concerns.

Last Thursday, Argentina suffered an unexpected 2-1 defeat against Paraguay in Asuncion during Matchday 11 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Although the loss does not jeopardize their path to qualification, it marked their third defeat in eleven games, raising concerns about the team’s form. To compound matters, Lionel Messi’s squad received bad news ahead of the upcoming match against Peru.

Journalist Gaston Edul reported on his official X account (formerly known as Twitter) that Cristian Romero has been ruled out of Argentina’s squad for next Tuesday’s match in Buenos Aires due to a right foot injury.

The defender, who was substituted at halftime during the match against Paraguay and replaced by Leonardo Balerdi, underwent medical tests that confirmed the need to withdraw him from the team. As a result, Romero has been sent back to England to rejoin Tottenham and begin his recovery process.

However, Romero is not the only defender unavailable for Tuesday’s clash. Nahuel Molina, who was substituted in the 77th minute against Paraguay, will also miss the game vs. Peru. The Atletico Madrid right-back was deemed unfit after post-match evaluations.

Cristian Romero of Argentina and Nahuel Molina smile during a training session ahead of a Qualifier match against Paraguay at Lionel Messi Training Camp on October 10, 2023 in Ezeiza, Argentina.

Further concerns for Scaloni

In addition to Romero and Molina, Lionel Scaloni is monitoring Nicolas Tagliafico’s condition. The left-back aggravated a shoulder injury during the match in Asuncion but managed to finish the game. While Tagliafico has not yet been ruled out, his fitness will be assessed in the coming hours to determine his availability.

These injuries add to Scaloni’s defensive woes, as Lisandro Martinez, German Pezzella, and Marcos Acuña were already sidelined ahead of the international break. With five defenders now unavailable, the head coach faces a challenging task in assembling a stable backline for Tuesday’s game at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium.

Reinforcements called up for Argentina

To address the shortage of defensive options, Scaloni has acted quickly by calling up Atletico Madrid’s Giuliano Simeone. While primarily an attacking player, Simeone provides a versatile option and could fill the gap on the right side, where Nahuel Molina typically operates.

Despite these setbacks, Argentina will need to stay resilient, lean on Lionel Messi, and approach Tuesday’s match against Peru in Buenos Aires with determination, knowing it represents their final effort of 2024. While a victory won’t guarantee qualification for the 2026 World Cup, it would be a crucial step toward securing their spot.