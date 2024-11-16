Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement timeline and aligns with Lionel Messi on post-soccer plans

As he approaches his 40th birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo has begun contemplating his future, hinting at a possible retirement timeline. In a candid conversation, the Portuguese superstar also revealed his post-soccer plans, which surprisingly align with those of Lionel Messi.

In Portugal’s commanding 5-1 victory over Poland, Cristiano Ronaldo once again showcased his brilliance. He scored twice, including a Panenka-style penalty and an acrobatic overhead kick, thrilling fans with his trademark flair. After the match, CR7 discussed his future, revealing a surprising alignment with Lionel Messi regarding their post-soccer plans.

“I just want to enjoy,” Ronaldo said when asked about retiring. “If it has to happen, in one or two years… I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon.” While he remains focused on the present, Ronaldo admitted that his days as a professional player are numbered.

When asked about his plans after retirement, Cristiano ruled out a managerial career. “I don’t see myself managing a team; that’s not in my plans,” he stated. He also expressed uncertainty about pursuing other roles within the sport, such as becoming an agent or analyst. “My future lies in other areas outside of football, although time will tell what happens,” Ronaldo explained, signaling a desire to explore opportunities beyond the sport that has defined his life.

Messi feels the same way

At 37, Lionel Messi seems further from retirement than Ronaldo, but he has similarly reflected on life after soccer. During a recent interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi shared his thoughts: “I don’t think I would like to be a coach,” he admitted. However, like Ronaldo, Messi remained open to other possibilities, saying, “But I’m still not sure what I would like to do in the future.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala 2014 (Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

In a prior interview with Star+ before the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Messi echoed a similar sentiment, stating he did not envision himself as a coach. Yet he acknowledged that plans can change: “(Zinedine) Zidane said that and then he was a coach and Champions (League) champion.” For both Messi and Ronaldo, their post-soccer paths remain uncertain, with time being the ultimate decider.

Cristiano’s vision for his final years

Despite nearing 40, Cristiano continues to prove his worth as one of the world’s top forwards. Speculation about potential transfers persists, with rumors suggesting Ronaldo’s possible move to Al-Hilal as a replacement for Neymar.

However, CR7 firmly denied these rumors during a press conference, reaffirming his commitment to Al-Nassr: “Probably I will retire here. I’m very happy at this club. I feel good in this country, and I want to continue.” This statement seems to close the door on a return to former clubs like Real Madrid or Sporting Lisbon, as well as the possibility of joining MLS as a rival to Lionel Messi.

