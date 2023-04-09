Fede Valverde, a Real Madrid midfielder, was involved in a parking lot brawl with Alex Baena of Villarreal after the latter reportedly made comments about Valverde's wife experiencing a near-miscarriage earlier this year. After the rumored event came to light, Mina Bonino tweeted her thoughts on the matter.

This Saturday saw Real Madrid play host to Villarreal at Santiago Bernabeu. Samuel Chukwueze scored with less than ten minutes remaining to upset Carlo Ancelotti's squad 3-2. After the game, Federico Valverde and Alex Baena of the Yellow Submarine got into an altercation, which compounded an already dire position for the Whites.

Baena has been accused of making a remark regarding the pregnancy of Valverde's wife from earlier this year during their January Copa del Rey match. After the final whistle, the Uruguayan reportedly accosted his 21-year-old opponent in the parking lot and punched him, as reported by The Athletic.

The Real Madrid midfielder is alleged to have been angered by comments made by the Villarreal player over this issue during this weekend's game as well. However, because it happened after the match and outside the field of play, the referee did not include it in his official match report.

What did Mina Bonino say of her husband Federico Valverde's incident with Alex Baena?

It was a miracle that the Valverde family made it through the trauma. Neither the midfielder nor Real Madrid have commented on the situation as of now. In contrast, Mina Bonino, Valverde's spouse, has resorted to Twitter to express her own views on the matter.

In a touching message, she explained: "Do I have to explain why they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We were silent for almost two months waiting for the result to know whether or not we could continue, having already five months of pregnancy.

"I have already gone through enough for them to come and question me about my son's health. Despite everything, from the bottom of my heart, I don't wish anyone to go through a similar situation."