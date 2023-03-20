After Lionel Messi was booed by PSG supporters, a former teammate of the World Cup winner at Barcelona did not hold back and would welcome a return of the Argentine.

After yet another shock defeat, this time in Ligue 1 to Rennes 2-0, the PSG supporters took it all out on the Argentine World Cup winner. Lionel Messi was booed by the home fans and has been made the centerpiece of the fans anger as PSG crashed out of the Champions League yet again.

Messi has had plenty of defenders, Argentina teammate Cuti Romero retweeted a harsh tweet about how the French are better at making perfume than knowing about soccer, and now a former Barcelona teammate is also coming out to defend Messi.

Sergi Roberto, who has been at Barcelona since 2010, was very clear about the feelings of Messi’s former club towards the Argentine.

Sergi Roberto on Lionel Messi booed

“Messi is having a good season and now (PSG fans) blame him for being eliminated from the UCL, I do not understand why. He doesn't deserve that treatment. Here we are already waiting for him, and we will treat him in the correct way”.

Messi is in the middle of contract talks with PSG and as well as talking with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. All signs point that Messi will indeed choose to go to the United States, although PSG does have first crack at a contract extension.