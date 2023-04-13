The 2023 Gold Cup is the most important event in the North, Central America and Caribbean region. Read here to find out when, where and how to watch the final of the tournament.

The 2023 Gold Cup promises to bring a lot of excitement for thousands of soccer fans. The 17th edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played on 15 different venues during the summer with favorites such as the USMNT, Mexico's national team and Canada.

The United States are the defending champions after a brilliant performance in 2021. By the way, the USMNT were the only team from Concacaf which made it to the knockout stages in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That's why they are favorites to hoist the trophy again.

Of course, as it's been a tradition in tournament's history, Mexico will be the national team with the highest number of supporters in a new process under coach Diego Cocca. Read here to find out more details about the 2023 Gold Cup final such as date, location (stadium) and where you can watch it live.

When is the 2023 Gold Cup Final?

The Gold Cup 2023 final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 16. The tournament starts on June 16 with a group stage consisting of four pools. The USMNT are in Group A, Mexico in Group B, Costa Rica in Group C and Canada in Group D.

The group stage will be held from June 16 to July 4, the quarterfinals are scheduled for 8-9 July and the semifinals will be played on Thursday, July 12.

Where will the 2023 Gold Cup final be played?

The 2023 Gold Cup final will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. According to the Concacaf's rankings, the United States (current champions), Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica are the favorites to reach the semifinals.

How to watch live the 2023 Gold Cup Final?

The final of the 2023 Gold Cup will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN and FS2.

In Mexico, the final will be available on Televisa, TUDN and TV Azteca. In Canada, the option will be One Soccer and ESPN is your choice if you want to see the game in Central America and the Caribbean.