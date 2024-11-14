Where to watch Paraguay vs Argentina live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Trending topics:
Paraguay will face Argentina in a Matchday 11 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how to watch the game live, either on TV or through streaming platforms available in the USA.

Lionel Messi of Argentina
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoLionel Messi of Argentina

By Leonardo Herrera

Paraguay and Argentina will face each other in a crucial Matchday 11 showdown in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss a second of this pivotal matchup, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Argentina remain atop the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers after securing 4 points from their recent double Matchday, bringing their total to 22 points—3 clear of second-place Colombia. Despite their commanding position, Lionel Messi and his teammates are far from complacent, as they eye further victories in the upcoming rounds.

Their next challenge comes against Paraguay, a team that’s gained new life under their new coach. The Paraguayan squad is now considered a serious contender, and they’ll look to capitalize on home advantage as they chase their dream of returning to the World Cup.

When will the Paraguay vs Argentina match be played?

Paraguay face off against Argentina for the Matchday 11 of the Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers this Thursday, November 14, with the match kicking off at 6:30 PM (ET).

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – IMAGO / Action Plus

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – IMAGO / Action Plus

Paraguay vs Argentina: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Paraguay vs Argentina in the USA

This Conmebol Word Cup Qualifiers clash between Paraguay and Argentina will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz.

