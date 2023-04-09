The physical fight between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena after Real Madrid's clash with Villarreal on Saturday has been all anybody can talk about in Spanish media outlets since the news emerged. Here, find out the consequences that the Uruguayan player could possibly face.

The 3-2 loss to Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu has put Real Madrid within striking distance of possible 15 points of La Liga leaders Barcelona in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead twice, but the Yellow Submarine came back stronger in the second half when Karim Benzema was brought out on the hour to rest.

But the events that followed the game tarnished the experience for many. According to reports, Federico Valverde fought Villarreal's Alex Baena in the Santiago Bernabeu parking lot since the latter made comments about the Uruguayan partner's miscarriage scare earlier this year.

ESPN claims that in the previous Copa del Rey game, Baena told Valverde, "Cry, because your child won't be born," after the Madrid star's girlfriend Mina Bonino was at risk of losing their second child. Luckily, as it turned out, the infant was perfectly healthy after all

What kind of punishment does Federico Valverde face from La Liga?

The 24-year-old Uruguayan international has revealed to Marca that his 'aggression' did occur, saying he was responding to similar remarks made during Saturday's encounter, although Baena has taken the stand to deny the allegations against him.

"Very happy with the impressive victory for the team on a stage like the Santiago Bernabeu, but at the same time very sad about the aggression I suffered after the match. [I am] surprised by what is being said about my person. It is totally false that I said [comments about Valverde's family]", he took to Twitter to write.

Despite the fact that the event was seen by many people and video of it reportedly exists, Valverde may not be held accountable for his actions. Assaults of this kind may result in suspensions of four to 12 games, depending on the severity of the event, but the referee did not include this in his report, so possible action will not be taken until a formal complaint is filed.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Depoortivo claims that the event was not recorded in the referee's official match report and that neither Villarreal nor Baena have filed a police complaint on the incident. Thus, Los Blancos' midfielder would be spared any punishment if the event is not reported to the Competition Committee.