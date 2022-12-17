The Qatar 2022 World Cup final will have Argentina and France playing against each other. One of the stars of the game will be Kylian Mbappe, who is after another title. Find out all the tournaments the French star won.

How many trophies Kylian Mbappe has won: List by year of titles won by the French star

The still young Kylian Mbappe already has a career full of titles despite having a lot ahead. In the Qatar 2022 World Cup he will look to continue his record setting performances that helped France win the tournament four years ago.

Mbappe has played extremely well so far in this championship. From the start he was ready to make his team go far, not feeling the injury of Karim Benzema that was a surprise. Him being the top scorer with Lionel Messi was the thing that helped them getting to this part of the draw.

This potential new title would put the PSG player even higher in the history of the sport, so he has to keep playing at his current level. He scored a goal vs Australia, two in the win over Denmark and two more in the victory over Poland. If he stays on that course, they will be hard to stop.

List of titles won by Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe began his journey in Monaco, making them a relevant team again in France. He was a part of a roster full of players to highlight. The Ligue 1 he won then was one of many.

His transfer to PSG was the second highest ever in the sport, just behind Neymar Jr.’s surprising exit out of Barcelona to go to the French capital. In there he kept winning titles, but that wasn’t all since he also celebrated with France in Russia being the focus of that team.

Full list of titles by year

2016: U19 Euro – France

2017: Ligue 1 – Monaco

2018: World Cup, Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue, and French Cup - PSG and France

2019: Ligue 1 and Trophée de Champions – PSG

2020: Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue, French Cup – PSG

2021: French Cup, Trophée des Champions, and Nations League – PSG and France

2022: Ligue 1 - PSG