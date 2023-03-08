In the wake of Paris Saint-Germain's elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, many wonder what's next for Argentine star Lionel Messi in 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain have once again left a lot to be desired in the biggest of stages. In the end, all the changes PSG made in the summer weren't enough as Bayern Munich knocked Lionel Messi and company out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

With this defeat, many wonder whether the Argentine star has a future in the French capital. Messi has struggled to settle in at the Parc des Princes, and he couldn't find in Paris the continental success he was looking for.

At 35 (Messi turns 36 in June), his future looks up in the air. Is he leaving PSG this summer? Or is he planning to stay in France for a few more years? Let's take a look at all the possible scenarios.

Lionel Messi's options in 2023

Retirement doesn't seem to be an option for Messi right now, since he still has a lot left in the tank. His days at PSG, however, could be numbered. Messi's contract with the Ligue 1 side is up in the summer and it's uncertain whether he's interested in signing a new deal.

Messi waited until the 2022 World Cup ended to start negotiations with his current club, but talks are reportedly at an early stage. There are reasons to believe he could stay in Paris, since his entire family moved with him just a year ago and relocating again could be challenging. However, the same reason that forced him out of Barcelona could also play a part: the lack of a successful project.

With less than six months to become a free agent, Messi is in control of his own destiny. The Argentine star has been heavily linked with a potential move to MLS, with Inter Miami believed to be seriously interested in landing Messi.

A return to Barcelona has also made headlines, but it looks unlikely since Joan Laporta's relationship with Messi's entourage is not great. Therefore, Messi's options today seem to be either staying at PSG or joining Inter Miami, unless something else comes up. But we'll probably have to wait a bit longer.