The Colombian 2014 World Cup hero had his contract terminated by the Greek side, and despite a poor run of form is still wanted by clubs in Europe.

James Rodríguez is once again a free agent, the 31-year-old Colombian international will look for a new club after falling out with Everton, Al-Rayyan, and now Olympiacos. Rodriguez only played 23 games for the Greek side and only arrived this season.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news by stating: "James Rodriguez has parted ways with Olympiacos. Contract terminated with immediate effect — as Colombian star leaves the club. James will now be available as a free agent on the market."

Rodríguez who has not played since February due to a undisclosed injury and was on the bench last week but did not play. Despite a poor run of form over the last four years the former Real Madrid star still has interest.

Where James Rodríguez could play next

According to The Sun James Rodríguez still has interest from two teams in Turkey, Galatasaray and Besiktas are both interested in seeing what the Colombian can offer. Rodríguez has only played 55 games in the last three years.

Rodríguez left Everton after a poor stint and later had issues at Al-Rayyan, at Olympiacos it is rumored that the Colombian had a poor work rate and that was the cause for the contract being terminated ahead of schedule.