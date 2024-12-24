The NFL is bringing an exciting doubleheader on Christmas, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first slate on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Andy Reid knows that this game will demand the best from his team, with Mike Tomlin leading another Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the Chiefs head coach warned his players about the challenge of playing a team coached by Tomlin, with Reid showing the ultimate praise for the Steelers HC.

“His (Mike Tomlin) teams are tough,” Reid said, as quoted by Chiefs Wire. “They’re well-coached, and they’re going to play hard every snap. They’re going to give you an honest down every snap, so you’ve got to come in ready to go.”

Reid and Tomlin, two of the best in the NFL

Reid and Tomlin have many things in common, apart from being seen as two of the best head coaches in the National Football League. Both know what is like to win a Super Bowl, and also how to keep a job for a long time.

Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid greet after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid boasts two more rings than his colleague as head coach. But while he was hired by Kansas City in 2013, Tomlin has been at the helm in Pittsburgh since 2007. And the Steelers haven’t had a losing season since then.

An exciting game on Christmas

The Chiefs and Steelers are expected to put on a show on Christmas. While Kansas City aims to prove itself against another contender to try and seal the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the hosts want to stay above the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

It will be interesting to see who gains the upper hand in the Steel City. Reid’s key assistant Steve Spagnuolo also warned his unit about Russell Wilson, a quarterback who takes the limelight in these kinds of games. But with Patrick Mahomes on the other side, it might be hard to predict who will emerge triumphant.