NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirms when he will make a final decision on Mike McCarthy's future

Eliminated from the playoffs for the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have already begun the process of building for next year. Last season was frustrating considering owner Jerry Jones‘ franchise was on the verge of winning a Super Bowl, but the injury to star Dak Prescott and a series of other setbacks were serious problems for Mike McCarthy‘s team.

With two weeks left in the regular season, all eyes are on McCarthy, whose contract as head coach of the Cowboys expires at the end of this campaign. As if that were not enough, names have already been mentioned to replace him, so the alternatives are multiple. Jerry Jones will have the final say.

Piling up wins is the best thing that could happen for McCarthy if he wants to stay with the Cowboys, who are 7-8 and have won four of their last five games. However, with poor results throughout the year, it remains to be seen what parameters the Dallas organization will use to decide who will be the head coach.

When will the Cowboys make a decision on McCarthy?

Jerry Jones spoke about McCarthy following the Cowboys’ win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. “All I can say is what a good job, how good a job he’s doing. I don’t have thoughts that I would share as to anything about what we do after we’re through playing this year. We’ll decide after that,” Jones confirmed to the Associated Press about the Dallas head coach’s future.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’m proud of those guys. They wouldn’t give it up out there. So I’m real, real proud of them. And Mike McCarthy, he just won’t let them not think they’re playing for the Super Bowl out there. He won’t let them do it. So proud of that,” sentenced Jones about the team’s currently situation.

How long has it been since the Cowboys last appeared in the Super Bowl?

The pressure on America’s Team is due to a long list of years without reaching the NFL’s Super Bowl. The last time the Dallas franchise advanced to the Super Bowl was in 1995, when it defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nearly 30 years later, the question is whether Jones trusts McCarthy to break that long bowl streak.