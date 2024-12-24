David Benavidez continues to push Canelo Alvarez to accept the challenge he has long desired: a fight for the super middleweight championship. Despite the fact that 2024 ended without the matchup materializing, the 27-year-old remains optimistic, insisting that the fight is inevitable.

The young Mexican has been outspoken in criticizing Canelo Alvarez‘s recent choices of opponents. He believes the undisputed champion has avoided truly formidable challenges, opting instead for less risky fights.

The prospect of a showdown between these two continues to generate significant anticipation among boxing fans. With contrasting styles—Benavidez’s youth and hunger against Canelo’s experience and dominance—the bout promises to be an explosive clash filled with excitement.

What Did Benavidez Say About Fighting Canelo?

In an interview with Telemundo Deportes, the rising star reiterated his desire to face Canelo, emphasizing the importance of the fight: “I think that’s what Canelo should do. He has to fight to show everyone that he is the best in the world.”

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the sixth round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

A Lot to Prove

While expressing respect for Canelo, Benavidez also highlighted his determination to face any opponent. “I respect Canelo a lot, but as I say, I took this fight with David Morrell because I’m proving that I am the best and that I’m not afraid of anyone,” he explained.

Is Canelo Avoiding the Challenge?

Speculation is growing that Canelo might be hesitant to face such an aggressive fighting style. “This is the biggest fight there can be in boxing. Why isn’t he fighting me?” Benavidez asked. “If I’m saying I can beat him, that I can knock him out, why doesn’t he come and shut me up?”