Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Even at 37 years old, he continues to perform at an elite level, showcasing his brilliance not only for Argentina’s national team but also for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer.

However, even legends aren’t immune to the passage of time, as reflected in the fluctuating market values tracked by experts worldwide. In a recent update by Transfermarkt, a leading website specializing in soccer market analysis, Messi’s market value experienced a significant decline.

As of December 23, 2024, the Argentine icon’s market value dropped from €25 million to €20 million. This marks a sharp fall when compared to the start of 2024, where Messi’s market value stood at €30 million, a figure that held steady until September.

Lowest market value in nearly 20 years

The current valuation of €20 million is Messi’s lowest since January 2006, when his market value stood at €15 million during his early days at Barcelona. Back then, Messi was just 18 years old and beginning to showcase the talent that would later define his legendary career.

Fabio Cannavaro tackles Lionel Messi during the a match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on 2006. (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

By 2007, his value skyrocketed to €40 million as the young forward emerged as one of soccer’s brightest stars, full of both promise and ability.

Messi’s peak market value

The pinnacle of Messi’s market value came in 2018, during his illustrious tenure with Barcelona, when he reached an astonishing €180 million. This remains the highest valuation of his career and a testament to his dominance at the time.

Messi’s numbers with Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has put up incredible stats, tallying 34 goals and 18 assists across 39 official matches. He is under contract with the MLS club until December 31, 2025, giving fans at least one more season to witness the magic he brings to the field.

While Messi’s market value may be at an all-time low, his impact on and off the field remains immeasurable, solidifying his status as one of soccer’s true icons.

